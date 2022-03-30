Chief Sec advises Tobago's SEA students: Do your best

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. PHOTO COURTESY THA -

Do your best.

This was THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine’s advice to students writing Thursday's Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination in Tobago.

Director of the Division of Educational Research and Evaluation Mervyn Sambuchan said on Monday a total of 986 students on the island are registered to write this year’s examination.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after addressing Baptist Liberation Day celebrations at the Mt Bethel Spiritual Baptist Cathedral, Pump Mill, Scarborough, Augustine advised: “I just want to wish you all the best. You can’t do anything but your best. Whatever your best is, do that.

“Ensure that you pray hard, that you have a good breakfast. You get to your centre early and you just do your best. We will be appreciative of whatever your best is.”

Augustine said like last year, the students writing this year’s SEA exam had to endure quite a lot.

“Fortunately, they were able to get a bit of face-to-face teaching prior to the examination.”

He urged parents to support their children as much as possible.

Augustine also said he hopes schools will be fully operational by September “so that you will have the benefit of the socialisation that schools bring.”

Secretary of the Division of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett on Wednesday posted a prayer for Tobago’s SEA students on the division’s Facebook page.

“As our standard five students prepare to write their SEA examinations, I thank you that their value is not based on their performance but on your great love for us all,” Hackett wrote.

“Cover our young ones in your precious blood so that they can finish strong on this leg of their educational journey.’

“Restore to their minds everything they have diligently studied so that they can respond to each question to the best of their abilities.”

The SEA is estimated to be three hours and 20 minutes long and will comprise an essay component, English Language Arts, Writing, Mathematics and English Language Arts Grammar Mechanics.

In 2021, students wrote the exam on July 1 after it was postponed by almost a month due to concerns about the spike in covid19 cases.