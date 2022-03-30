Carifta Games 2022 signals Caribbean's reopening

Carifta Games 2022 patron Richard Pandohie ( blue blazer) and NAAA president George Comissiong, fourth from left, stand alongside members of the TT team, on Tuesday, at the Botanical Gardens, Queen’s Park Savannah Port of Spain. At left is Cougars Track and Field coach Kelvin Nancoo. - ROGER JACOB

PATRON of the 2022 Carifta Track and Field Games Richard Pandohie met with officials of the National Association of Athletic Administrations (NAAA) at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port of Spain on Tuesday during a brief stop to Trinidad.

Pandohie, who is also he is the CEO of the Seprod Group of Companies, also made a trip to the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain to interact with a few of the Trinidad and Tobago athletes selected for the Carifta Games, which will take place in Jamaica from April 16-18.

“I’m the patron for the Games and one of my primary roles is to be a spokesperson for the Games,” said Pandohie, during an interview at the Hyatt. “We see the Games as being critical for the region.

“This is the first major, multi-country event in the region since the pandemic. I believe the Games would signal the reopening of the Caribbean. We’re showing the world that we’re reopening for business, we’re reopening for sports. I’m going around trying to encourage countries and the private sector to get involved, in supporting the athletes as they show that the Caribbean is open again.”

Asked about his informal meeting with the NAAA officials, which included president George Comissiong, Pandohie replied, “It (was) excellent. I gave them an update on how the preparation (from) Jamaica was progressing. It’s just a few weeks away.” He continued, “Thankfully, a lot of restrictions are being lifted in different countries. Jamaica has lifted (some) restrictions, Trinidad has shown some good progress in lifting restrictions. A lot of the hurdles that were impacting participation are now being lifted.

“I’m very optimistic that Trinidad (and Tobago is) sending a good team. It’s a bitter-sweet year for Trinidad and Tobago, losing Deon (Lendore) tragically but then Jereem Richards came up and delivered a world-class performance on the world stage (at the World Indoor Championships).”

Pandohie is set to visit St Lucia on Wednesday to meet with their top track and field officials.

With regards to feedback from the various Caribbean countries regarding athletes and vaccination, the Carifta Games patron said, “Initially there were a lot of problems with the selection of teams because there were only vaccinated athletes participating.

“That has now been removed, so vaccinated and unvaccinated athletes can perform,” he added. “That decision came fairly late and it has affected some teams in terms of their preparation. But, as it is now, even at the spectator level, vaccinated and unvaccinated persons can now access tickets.”

SportsMax channel will be airing the Games live, and Pandohie was asked if this decision can be an incentive for the Carifta athletes to aspire to higher heights, especially after a two-year break due to the pandemic. He replied, “It’s great to have SportsMax on board as a major partner, and they’re not broadcasting in the Caribbean region but they’re broadcasting in the UK and in the US also. We’ve been so locked up for two years that everybody is just raring to go. “We’re hoping that young athletes, their parents, the officials, the public would actually tune in and watch the Games. It’s a big opportunity.”