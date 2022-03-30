Blaxx’s funeral set for April 6 at Queen’s Park Savannah

Dexter "Blaxx" Stewart. -

The funeral for soca artiste Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart will be held on April 6 at the Queen’s Park Savannah from 10 am.

Blaxx died at the Arima General Hospital on Monday from covid19 complications.

In a thank you message to the public and others who supported Blaxx while he was hospitalised, his relatives said Blaxx was a beloved father, brother and uncle who transformed himself into an impeccable entertainer with passion and energy over the past three decades.

They said he would be remembered as someone who gave of himself effortlessly to enrich and improve the lives of others.

“His greatest loves were his children, his relatives and entertaining. Their hearts are saddened, but they know that he’s now in a perfect place. They cherish all the wonderful moments with him and feel blessed to have experienced his extraordinary gift.”

The relatives thanked doctors at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex and the St Augustine Private Hospital where Blaxx was treated last year after falling ill, the Arima Hospital, and close friends.

Those interested in assisting the family in any way can contact Richard Gordon at gordonrichard868@gmail.com or 684-4528.