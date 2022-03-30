Augustine tells Baptists: Keep rising out the ashes

Minister of Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe, left, worships at the Mt Bethel Baptist Cathedral on Wednesday on Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day. - Photo by David Reid

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has encouraged Spiritual Baptists to "keep rising out of the ashes."

His message came on Wednesday as the country celebrated Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day.

In a video message on the Office of the Chief Secretary's Facebook page, Augustine hailed their resilience.

"You faced the fire for 34 years and refused to ever be consumed by it. Instead, as Spiritual Baptists, you have used those flames to fuel a vibrant and distinctive religion that continues to add to the religious diversity of our island. This a is a journey that still sparks strong feelings for members of the Spiritual Baptist community."

"In the face of struggle, you remain steadfast and relentless in your quest to determine how you worship...Despite the challenging beginnings of your faith, as Spiritual Baptists you have made, and continue to make, your mark on the religious landscape of Tobago, and by extension Trinidad. You endured a long and fiery battle but many believe the fight for liberation is not yet over."

Augustine said Tobagonians can learn a lot from the faith. "As we commemorate another Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day, we celebrate with you, I celebrate with you. We recognise and herald your resolve and strength. Your story helps to bolster our spirits when we are faced with what may seem like unconquerable challenges. And so on the anniversary of your liberation, I encourage you to keep rising, keep soaring out of the ashes."

Bishop Mural Dillon of the Mt Bethel Spiritual Baptist Church said the holiday feels like New Year's Day to him.

"Because it is a new beginning that I saw on the 30th of March, 1951.

"I do it as a memorial because the struggles that the faith went through, no other religious denomination went through that."

He said apart from religious teachings, members of the faith have made their mark in other important sectors.

He said one church was once viewed as a part-time hospital, where babies were delivered on the premises and sick people would come for healing.

He said the impact of the Spiritual Baptists on society has not been fully covered.