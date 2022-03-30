A shepherd, prince and king of the Baptist faith

Spiritual Baptist leader Jesse Taylor -

ELIZABETH GONZALES

Born into the Spiritual Baptist faith, Jesse Taylor is seen as a beacon in the Tobago Baptist community serving as a shepherd, spiritual advisor, leader, father and counsellor to hundreds.

Taylor, 49, is an apostle at the St Anthony's National Evangelical Spiritual Baptist Church, which was founded by his grandmother 49 years ago and handed down to him after she died.

"Forty years ago I didn't think I would be doing those things I consider would be truly beneficial to my generation and future generations.

"I have walked a long spiritual road but I go without regrets ..." Taylor told Newsday in an interview on March 25.

He also carries the title of grand prince and king of Sankofa the Ancient house – a repository for people searching for an induction into the spiritual realm and the teachings associated with it.

And with all of this spiritual authority, Taylor remains humbled and focus.

But outside of the many roles he holds in the Spiritual Baptist faith, Taylor isn't a stranger to the Tobago cultural landscape for he is widely known as a cultural enthusiast on the island and is employed as the head cultural officer at the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation.

Taylor owes the fulfilling life he has lived to the beauty and spiritual liberation that comes from the Spiritual Baptist practices.

"Tobago's foundation is rooted in this faith. The practices can be seen incorporated in some of our major events, our culture and in the way we live."

Taylor is also a designer and a dancer and has trained many in the art of folk and African dances. He is a part of the Pembroke Village Council and has produced, directed and acted in numerous state productions for the Pembroke Salaka Feast during the annual Tobago Heritage Festival.

At birth, medical officials discovered a life-threatening respiratory health condition in Taylor.

Taylor was just a few days old when his parents, Zipporah Thomas and Leon Taylor, made a pact with God after doctors told them their son's chances of living was very low.

"I was born into the church, I was given to the church and in the hands of God because of my irregularities, which I still have up to this day."

Despite his respiratory illness, Taylor's power-driven shouts and mesmerising induction fills the room at spiritual services and other cultural events.

Taylor recalled his early years in the Baptist faith as a young man growing up in what many describes today as the cultural hub of Tobago – the Pembroke village.

By the age seven, he was put on the mercy seat – a spiritual initiation leading to baptism and into the Spiritual Baptist faith. Then at nine, he was introduced to the spiritual world through an intense Baptist ritual, which included fasting and praying for seven days and night in a room on the compound of the church specially designed for this event.

Spiritual Baptists call this mourning.

In the Baptist faith mourning is seen as the most sacred and important journey.

Reminiscing on all the events of this life as a Spiritual Baptist in Tobago and the ranks he has claimed in the spiritual arena through years of intense training and work, Taylor told Newsday he is convinced he is at a junction where he has to ensure the legacy of the faith remains alive and in good hands.

His charity began at his home village and has since stretched throughout the island after establishing the Culture Club and Bago House of Culture Stars 20 years ago.

"My contribution to the village collided with my spiritual upbringing so it blossomed I've written a number of our plays for Best Village (Prime Minister's Best Village competition) where we had the first Tobagonian winning the La Reine Rive title. I wrote and designed for her."

He had also worked closely with THA officials and Tobago calypsonians during his time

as the vice chairman on the Tobago Carnival committee for many years.

Taylor said with all his talents and skills, he has never allowed them to outshine the spiritual elements of his life.

"I remain very spiritual and traditional I believe in the customs and the fundamental intent of the faith.

" I still do baptism, thanksgiving service...My mantra is grow where you're plant in."

Taylor holds qualifications in art, computer science, business writing communications skills and strategic sector management.

"I really try to do things that are in line with my spirituality.

Referencing Psalm 1:3, Taylor said being a Baptist goes beyond the shouting and rituals.

"It's about your ability to inculcate those things that make you a better person that ultimately makes your soul flourish and make the life you live worthwhile. And in this way, you would be able to help as much people as you can, for the reasons you can, so that you can have the best life you can..."

As the country celebrates the repeal of the Shouters Prohibition Ordinance which prevented all activities of the Spiritual Baptists, Taylor called on those in the faith to remember the sacrifice of those that fought for the freedom to shout.

"Sadly a lot of those struggles, aren't appreciated by many particularly the younger people. We have already lost quite a few of our elders due to the pandemic. A lot of our leaders, teachers, our faith was rocked.

"We are now scrambling to rebuilt when there should have been a succession plan. This is not in place because when people sit in greatness and I'm certain seats they don't give it up until they die. we could interfere with effort of those before us to keep this alive..."

He called on Spiritual Baptists to embrace the new generation.

"Allow the modern-day system to add value to our spiritual product. We could do that by, not really getting into the performance aspect – the jab, shout, clap, throwing the water, ringing the bell, the induction. We must find ways to reach people outside of that.

"We need to do more giving, more outreach, out care services. We need to look at the elderly, the afflicted, the tired and worn so it doesn't become about parking my SUV outside and having a good time in church... We need to reach people as Spiritual Baptists that really touch them the most..."

He urged Spiritual Baptists to adapt to these qualities to give the faith a new face, to make and to give Spiritual Baptist/Shouter Liberation Day a whole new meaning.

"It has to be more than just being a Spiritual Baptist. Yes, you can shout but what are you shouting about? You can sing but are you singing a happy song? You can pray but are you in a prayerful mood?"