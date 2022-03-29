Windies' series win motivates women's team ahead of semi-final

West Indies' captain Stafanie Taylor plays a shot during the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup match against Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand on March 15. - via ICC

THE West Indies Test series victory over England on Sunday serves as inspiration for the women’s team heading into Tuesday’s ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final against six-time champions Australia.

In the pre-match press conference on Monday night, captain Stafanie Taylor said the men’s recent win over England serves as fuel for the women’s equivalent, as they gear up for a behemoth task against the Australians.

The semi-final bowls off at 6pm TT time.

“To see what the men did in the Test match definitely would have brought some motivation into the group. The way how the men defeated England, that’s something that we can use to pump us going into tomorrow’s (today) game that anything is possible. You just have to believe,” she said.

Taylor also credited head coach Courtney Walsh and his coaching staff for reigniting the passion and competitiveness within the squad, since their appointment in October 2020.

Although the Windies women did not automatically advance to the semi-final and did so owing to India’s loss to South Africa on Sunday, Taylor said the coaching staff continues to play one of the most important roles in the team’s all-around progress.

Walsh’s coaching staff consists of Corey Collymore, Robert Samuels, Ryan Austin, Steve Liburd and Samantha Lynch.

“We’ve had some changes to our team; a new coaching staff. I believe the work they have been doing with us has changed the way we go about our game. Some of us, our game has changed.

“When you have those coaches who give us some insight on how we are playing versus how we should play, I feel like that kind of flipped the switch on us. This would be the second time we’re in a semi-final and we want to relish the moment and go out there and play hard cricket.

“We’ve come a long way. We probably don’t show it so much on the score sheet. Looking back on the series that we played and the coaching staff would have been the persons who contributed so much to bring, us as players, to where we’re at,” she said.

The women’s team opened their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins over hosts New Zealand and then against defending champions England. They lost their two following matches against India and Australia respectively and then bounced back with a win over Bangladesh.

Their final two matches of the qualifying stage saw them lose to Pakistan and then earn a no-result against South Africa because of rain. These results put them almost out of contention for a semi-final spot.

India’s loss on Sunday, which gave the maroon a lifeline, Taylor said, was “bittersweet”.

“We’re elated to be in the semis but I do feel for India. It was a bittersweet moment. But on the flipside, I’m glad to be in the semis.

“I thought we had a really good start to the tournament and I hope that’s something we can use this to get us through the back end. Everyone is fit and raring to go. Everyone is available to play,” she added.

FULL WI WOMEN SQUAD - Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams

Travelling Reserves - Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru, Jannillea Glasgow