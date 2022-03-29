Singh: Trinidad and Tobago grateful for FAO support

Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Avinash Singh. -

Trinidad and Tobago is grateful for its longstanding and productive relationship with the Food and Agriculture Organization.

Minister in the the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries Avinash Singh expressed this view when he addressed the 37th session of the FAO Regional Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean in Ecuador on Monday.

"The FAO continues to be a significant source of technical assistance in policy and planning, capacity building, knowledge sharing, advocacy and resource mobilisation in TT."

He identified some areas of collaboration between Government and the FAO.

TT has been a member of the FAO since November 19, 1963.

The FAO has a total of 197 member states.

They included the national school feeding programme, updating 150 year old fisheries legislation, the FAO China South-South (SSC) programme (that deals with the response and recovery to the effect of covid19 on rural livelihoods and food systems), African swine fever emergency preparedness in Latin America and the Caribbean, improving the monitoring system for climate change impacts on the agriculture sector and ensuring long term productivity of tropical forests in the Caribbean.

Singh said, "In light of these collaborations, TT continues to be grateful for the continuous support and technical expertise of the FAO."

He also pledged TT and the Caribbean's our support and commitment "in our efforts to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) and achieving food and nutrition security for all."