"Rowley calls for reparations "

DAYS after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ended their week-long tour of the Caribbean, the Prime Minister joined his Caricom counterparts in calling for reparations for slavery.

Speaking at the PNM's celebration in commemoration of Spiritual Baptist Shouter Liberation Day at the HDC Village Plaza Carpark, Phase 2, La Horquetta, Dr Rowley said while an acknowledgement of the heinous act of slavery by the duke (Prince William, second in line to the British throne) was good, it was time for him to put the proverbial money where his mouth was.

"Recently I was very pleased to hear Prince William say that he acknowledged that slavery was wrong, and that the British government, the British people, have some responsibility. In that piece of unforgettable history, I was pleased to hear a member of the royal household in the United Kingdom.

“But tonight I want to say to Prince William, having said that, I believe you. But I believe you more if you do what you must now do, which is the offer of reparation to the people who were wronged."

He said the acknowledgement alone was not enough without seeking to help those who were harmed by it.

The Bible, he said, called for repentance in order to achieve redemption.

“And if you repent, then salvation could be yours."

While in Jamaica last Thursday, Prince William said: "I strongly agree with my father, the Prince of Wales, who said in Barbados last year that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history. I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened."

During their visit to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas, the royal couple were exposed to calls for reparations. Their week-long tour of the Caribbean ended on Saturday. The visit had mixed reviews, with some calling it a failure and others a success.

During the visit, Jamaican PM Andrew Holness reminded the country that it will be taking steps Jamaica to remove Queen Elizabeth II, William’s grandmother, as head of state. Last November, Barbados became a republic and inaugurated Dame Sandra Mason as its president.