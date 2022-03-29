PM calls on Spiritual Baptists: Lead country away from social brink

This lady enjoys herself as she sings and dances during the Spiritual Baptiste Shouter Liberation Day celebrations at the HDC Village Plaza Carpark, Phase 2 La Horquetta. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ON the eve of Spiritual Shouter Liberation Day, the Prime Minister called on their membership to lead the country, telling them now, more than ever, spiritual leaders must play a greater role in society.

Dr Rowley said the Baptist community is an integral part of what takes place in the country, adding that it is a major contributor.

He spoke at the PNM's celebration of Spiritual Baptist Shouter Liberation Day at the HDC Village Plaza Carpark, Phase 2, La Horquetta, on Monday night.

“I ask you, Spiritual Baptists, to lead this country away from the direction that we are going. So you move from hiding to be a Spiritual Baptist to being asked by the country, 'Lead us to a place.' The challenges of this country are many but you are not a problem for Trinidad and Tobago, even though at one time TT was a problem for you.”

Rowley said it was the Spiritual Baptists who taught their children not to be afraid to practise their faith and it is that teaching that is needed now. The caring and giving nature of the community, he said, needs to be continued and the country will take an example from them.

He said there is no need for anyone to be a zealot or overbearing in their religion, but if the country is to pull itself back from the brink, then religion has a major role to play.

“I have seen no substitute for raising children by inculcating into them that there good and there is evil...I have seen no substitute for respect for your elders. I have seen no substitute for caring for your brothers and sisters. I have seen no substitute for acknowledging a supreme being that is bigger than you and is expecting you to account someday.”

Rowley said one of the problems facing the country is that the young generation is not being properly brought up, with a total absence of a value system.

“And then we want to find out why they can kill so callously, why they behave so uncaringly. If you know a substitute that is better than the religious teachings that we all benefited from, those of us who participate in it, if you know a substitute, then bring it forward. I know of no substitute, and that is why tonight I could say our religious leaders today are to assume greater responsibility in this country than any other category of leaders.”