Outgoing PNM Tobago Council leader congratulates hopefuls

Tracy Davidson-Celestine -

Outgoing political leader of the PNM Tobago Council Tracy Davidson-Celestine has congratulated those who have expressed interest in serving on the party’s executive.

The Tobago Council held its Nomination Day on Monday at the party’s headquarters, Robinson Street, Scarborough and 24 people filed nomination papers to contest 17 positions. The party’s internal election takes place on April 24.

The party suffered a crushing 14-1 defeat to the Progressive Democratic Patriots in the December 6, 2021, THA elections.

After Monday’s exercise, former THA chief secretary Ancil Dennis was the only person to file nomination papers for the position of political leader. But Dennis said he would not speak about his plans for rebuilding the party until after the internal election.

The positions of lady vice-chairman, assistant general secretary, treasurer, research officer, education officer, PRO, social media officer, elections officer, field officer, welfare officer and operations officer, are also being contested unopposed.

Davidson-Celestine, who said last month she would not seek to retain her position as leader, applauded the party’s hopefuls.

“I wish to congratulate all who have taken the bold step to represent the party at the level of the executive,” she told Newsday. “While some positions are uncontested, the important thing is that we were able to field a team that will go on to make strategic interventions on behalf of the party for the next two years as per their term in office....I wish all of them the best in this endeavour.”

Davidson-Celestine, who unsuccessfully contested the Signal Hill/Patience Hill seat in the THA elections, later said the party election provided another “exciting time for the PNM” and wished those vying for positions all the best.

Earlier this month, THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris, the only PNM candidate to win an electoral district, (Darrel Spring/Whim), said he does not feel he is ready to lead the party. He said the Tobago Council needed someone with more political experience to help the party rebuild.