Mr Magic – Abracadabra – has died

Cover of ABRACADABRA: Stage Entertainer & Magician Extraordinaire by DH Singh Image source: Amazon.com

National award recipient and longstanding, well-loved magician and educator Deoraj Seunarine, known as Dr Abracadabra, has also died.

"Mr Magic" was awarded the Medal of Merit (Silver) in 2003, for Outstanding and Meritorious Service and was inducted into the NCIC’s Hall of Pioneers in 2017.

His death came while a petition was before the San Fernando City Corporation to rename Princes Margaret Street after him.

At one of its City Day observances, a few years ago, Abracadabra was among recipients honoured for long and distinguished service to the city and people of San Fernando

Responding to his passing on Monday, San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello said, “Abracadabra was the magician we all grew up with, who mesmerised our imagination with his bag of tricks.

“He was more than a magician, he was a patriot and civic-minded citizen. He played his part in having the statue of Mahatma brought to Trinidad in the 1950s and was part of the entourage that drove around the city with the statue before placing it on the Promenade, with the governor, mayor and council members in attendance.”

Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial also sent condolences to Abracadabra’s family on his death at 92.

She recalled, “If you grew up in south Trinidad in the 80s and 90s, you could not attend any major school event, birthday party or function and not have the pleasure of being entertained by Mr Deoraj Seunarine, better known as Dr Abracadabra.

“Dr Abracadabra was not just a magician and ventriloquist, but a great musician and cultural icon who used his professional life as a teacher and later on, as a school principal to teach Indian culture, Hindi and music.”

Abracadabra, who moved to Vistabella, San Fernando, was originally from Debe.

Lutchmedial said he and his siblings learnt music from his father, a well- known dholak player, and also studied Hindi. The siblings often participated in Ram Leela productions throughout the country.

“His love of magic, like his love of music, began at an early age and he performed his mostly self-taught tricks to generations of adults and children. He always incorporating Hindi words, songs and elements of culture, leaving his audiences entertained but also a little more enlightened.

“His ventriloquist act with his puppet Pancho was a real treat and forms part of many of my own childhood memories. He performed in many different countries around the world...

“Thank you for the laughs and your contribution to the landscape of TT.

“We will never forget – 'Abracadabra Foo Foo'

“RIP Dr Abracadabra."

During the Monday night United National Congress (UNC) meeting, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar also paid tribute to the two icons, and sent condolences to their family and loved ones.