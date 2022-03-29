Clico Investment Fund assets go up to $6.34b in 2021

CLICO Building, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

The Clico Investment Fund’s assets went up by more than $200 million in 2021, bringing its total assets to $6.34 billion.

In 2020 its assets stood at $6.13 billion.

The increase was noted in the investment fund’s audited statements for the year ending December 31, released on Tuesday.

The statement also noted that net assets value per unit increased by $1, from $30.03 in 2020 to $31.21 in 2021.

The fund was established on October 31, 2012 as a close-ended mutual fund. The fund intends to hold the initial assets and public shares from Republic Bank Financial Holdings (RFHL) for a period of ten years.