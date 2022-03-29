Bad road to beach

THE EDITOR: I write to reiterate the observations in Gerard Duval’s letter about the state of the road to Maracas Beach. I visited last week and while it is still driveable in most areas there are many potholes.

It’s amazing that during the lockdown when beaches were closed that the opportunity was not taken to do repairs, but neither were potholes in the city fixed.

Maracas Beach is probably the first place visitors go to and that locals like myself look forward to going, now that we can.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook