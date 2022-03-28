Two-for-one special at Courts Caribbean Classic finale

THERE WILL be a two-for-one special on Tuesday, for persons attending the Courts Caribbean Classic finale between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

According to a post on the TT Football Association (TTFA) social media channel, two persons can attend on one ticket while children aged 12 and under will be allowed free entrance to the venue. However, safe zone protocol will be in effect.

The tickets are priced at $100 for the uncovered section and $150 for the covered stand.

Tickets will be on sale at the match venue, as well as the TTFA office (Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva), Fan Club (Trincity Mall), Fan Zone (Chaguanas and MovieTowne, Mucurapo) and Legends Sports Bar (Point Fortin).