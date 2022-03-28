TTCB hails Windies’ sensational series victory

West Indies’ Joshua Da Silva celebrates after he scored a century against England during day three of their third Test match at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George’s, Grenada, on Saturday. (AP Photo) -

THE Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board has extended its congratulations to the West Indies men’s team for its sensational series win on Sunday against England at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada.

And, the TTCB has especially praised the performance of “Man of the Match” Joshua Da Silva who played a pivotal role in the emphatic victory by ten wickets before lunch on the final day.

Da Silva, 23, scored the only century in the three-match series finishing with an unbeaten 100 in the second innings, and also took five catches behind the stumps.

President of the TTCB Azim Bassarath said while his board is elated with the inspirational victory of the regional side, Da Silva’s heroics is not surprising as he has been earmarked by the board for greater things very early in his young career.

“Joshua was one of our promising cricketers from whom we expected much by providing him with all the support he needed and the opportunities to develop his skills to the best of his potential,” Bassarath said,

Before the Apex Test Series against England, Da Silva was appointed vice-captain of the Red Force national team for the first two rounds of the Cricket West Indies Regional Four-Day Tournament in recognition of his leadership qualities.

The local cricket boss also heaped praise on quick bowler Jayden Seales, another youngster who he said has not failed to live up to the TTCB’s expectations.

Seales grabbed eleven wickets in the series to finish as the joint leading wicket-taker over the three Tests, an honour he shared with fellow pacer Kemar Roach and England spinner Jack Leach.

Bassarath said the performances at the Test level set the stage to propel the resumption of cricket in Trinidad and Tobago which has fast-tracked the development programs of the TTCB.into top gear

Within the last few weeks, as soon as Government authorisation was given for team sports The TTCB wasted no time in staging the Sociabank Under-15 Inter Zone Development Program and Tournament, won by South East, and the Price Club/Tiger Tank Under-19 Interzone in which Central emerged champions.

On Monday (March 28), the Price Club Under-17 Inter Zone tournament will officially get underway with an opening ceremony at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva from 9.30 pm.

Bassarath also pointed out that the Premier League for the leading clubs is also in full swing in a 50-over format on weekends.

The TTCB is also sending its best wishes to the West Indies women’s team which on Sunday also scored a major victory, but off the field when they qualified for the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

They will face unbeaten Australia in the last four for a place in the final on Wednesday (March 30). while South Africa, who helped the Caribbean team get into the semi-finals with a last-ball win over India, play England on Thursday (March 31).

Bassarath said that the region and the West Indian diaspora are rooting for the women to finish off the tournament much as they started when they defeated hosts New Zealand and defending champions England in their opening matches.