Taxi driver shot during struggle with bandits in Arima

File photo.

A 45-year-old taxi driver was shot and wounded by two bandits who tried to rob him on Saturday night.

Police said the driver picked up two passengers on Pro Queen Street, Arima, at around 10 pm.

The men asked to be taken to Trinidad Road, Wallerfield.

On reaching the area, one of the bandits held the driver in a headlock and pointed a gun at him.

The driver fought back but was shot in his midsection and back by the other bandit.

The driver reversed as the bandits ran away through a nearby track.

The driver drove to the Arima police station where officers took him to the hospital.

Police said the driver was listed in stable condition up to Sunday morning.