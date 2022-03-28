State lands employee held for forging documents

FILE PHOTO -

A 49-year-old man who works in the office of the Commissioner of State Lands was arrested and charged for forging government documents.

Police said officers of the Fraud Squad executed a search warrant at the man's Barataria home on Thursday where they found several forged documents and other items including official stamps and seals which they suspect were used to assist in the forgery process.

Sources said the documents purported to act on behalf of the Commissioner of State Lands to seek money from the public.

The man was charged on Saturday for forging government documents and was granted station bail with surety in the sum of $100,000.

On March 18, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said two people have been charged in relation to fraud at the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries.

Jacob was responding to questions from reporters pertaining to allegations of land fraud and corruption by former minister of agriculture Clarence Rambharat.