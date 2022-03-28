Retired soldier fends off bandits in Arouca

A 63-year-old retired defence force sergeant was able to defend himself against two bandits who tried to rob him in Arouca on Friday afternoon.

Police said the man was standing near Cherry's Mini Mart on Waterloo Road at around 5.15 pm when he was approached by two bandits, one of whom had a gun.

The bandit pointed the gun at him and demanded his gold chain.

The man pulled out his licenced Sig Sauer pistol and shot at the bandits who ran to a gold Nissan Almera that was parked nearby and drove off.

Arouca police went to the scene and are continuing enquiries.