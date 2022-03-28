Police applicant held for fraud

A woman from Mon Repos who wanted to become a municipal police officer found herself on the wrong side of the law when she went for an interview on Sunday.

The woman, aged 29, of Newbold Street, Mon Repos, San Fernando, had applied to the municipal service.

During a screening exercise on March 27 at the Municipal Police Academy, she produced a CXC certificate which recorded one CXC pass.

The exercise was conducted by Sen Supt Cecil Santana and supervised by Sen Supt C.S. Belford.

On close examination, the document was found to be a forgery.

The Fraud Squad was contacted and the applicant handed over to WPC Geoffroy, who is continuing investigations.