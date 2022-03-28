Mother of drowned Mayaro fisherman urges seagoers: Put safety first

The body of Mayaro fisherman Renaldo Morales, 25, was found on Sunday morning after he was reported missing last Wednesday. PHOTO COURTESY MORALES FAMILY - PHOTO COURTESY MORALES FAMILY

After three days of searches and uncertainty, Helena Morales' fears were confirmed when her son's body was found in the waters off Ortoire on Sunday morning.

Morales' son Renaldo Morales, 25, was last seen aboard his fishing boat, Righteous, on Wednesday afternoon.

Other fisherfolk who joined in the search for Morales found his body at around 11 am five miles off the Ortoire River.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday the elder Morales said she felt numb after hearing about her son's death and implored fishermen and sailors to make their safety a top priority when venturing at sea.

She said her son spent most of his life working aboard fishing vessels and boats and was confident of his ability to survive at sea, but stressed that everyone must take adequate safety measures, regardless of their skill level.

"That was my firstborn son, and although I wasn't really too close for him for a period of time, in the time I got to know him, he was very loving to me and he always referred to me as his queen and he would always hold me close to his heart.

She urged others: "Please, be fully equipped and don't go out by yourself, make sure you check the weather alerts and make sure you have some other device besides your cell phone that would allow you to have contact with land at all times."