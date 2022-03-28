Many saddened by death of Blaxx

Dexter "Blaxx" Stewart in performance at the 2019 Dimanche Gras show at Queen's Park Savannah. File photo

Many people were saddened to hear of the death of soca artiste Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart, 59, on Monday.

Blaxx died on March 28 of covid19.

In 2020, he battled with lung and kidney issues and was also hospitalised, but recovered.

News of his death was shared by the band D’All Starz, of which Blaxx was its lead singer.

Blaxx was a long-standing member of the band Roy Cape All Stars and also of Byron Lee and the Dragonaires and Blue Ventures. His last management team was Richard Gordon, Giselle Gellineau-Penrose and Kevin Stephen.

Within minutes, fans began to express their sadness on social media and other platforms, including many in the music fraternity and in politics.

He gave TT many hits, such as 2008’s Breathless, 2011’s Tanti Woi, 2013’s Leh Go, 2018’s Hulk and 2019’s Gyal Owner.

The Prime Minister, on the Office of Prime Minister's Facebook page, said Blaxx was “a regular talented exponent of the happy musical culture of TT.

“His contributions were eagerly awaited each year and appreciated by hordes of adoring fans. He will be sorely missed,” Dr Rowley said.

Band members of D'All Starz said he mentored a lot of young artistes, such as Voice, Preedy, Olatunji, Destra, St Lucia's Teddyson John and Grenada's V'ghn. He would often refer to his young proteges as his soca children.

On his Facebook page, Austin “SuperBlue” Lyons said the news was very sad for him.

Nikki Crosby posted on her page that Blaxx always supported the kids at Nikkiland and never missed a year. She also posted several broken heart emojis.

Devon “Lyrikal” Martin posted on Facebook that Blaxx was a father, friend and a legend in soca.

“Thank you for all of your great contributions, your passion…Your love for our culture was admirable and your music and legacy shall live on and on forever!!! Can’t forget to mention the great advice and honesty that you gave me and every other artiste…Thank you Brother,” he said.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts said in a release that it was saddened to lose one of TT’s finest soca artistes and cultural icons.

“Blaxx was truly a lover of his culture and his country and was proud to fly the flag of TT wherever he performed. His dynamic stage presence, infectious music and his dedication to the soca artform will certainly not be forgotten,” it said.

It sent its condolences to his family and friends.

On her Facebook page Nailah Blackman said her heart was saddened to say rest in peace to a soca legend. Blaxx was a good friend of her family and a great artiste, she said. She added that he will be dearly missed.

Rapso band 3canal thanked Blaxx for the music, saying his work was over but his music will live on.

Soca artiste Melly Rose, in a phone interview, said she hopes Blaxx’s legacy will live on and that he was a great human being.