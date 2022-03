Malabar man outruns gunmen

File photo

A 24-year-old Malabar man was escaped death when a group of gunmen confronted him on Sunday night.

Police said the man was sitting at the side of the road on Croton Lane, Malabar, at around 7.30 pm when five men approached him.

The man ran away when he saw two of the men pointing guns at him and heard gunshots.

Residens called the police, who went to the area and found nine spent shells.

Arima police are continuing enquiries.