House of Rookery Nook tragedy demolished

The house where three children perished in a fire at No 1 Rookery Nook in Maraval has been demolished. - ROGER JACOB

Workmen have demolished a house at Rookery Nook, Maraval, where three children died in a house fire last July.

Newsday understands workers and excavators cleared the remains of the house on Monday from the lot where it stood .

Newsday visited the site to get more information but was prevented from taking photos.

On July 26, 2021, siblings Ezekiel, 17, Faith, six, and Kayden Burke, three, died in a fire at the house.

Sisters Zaria, 13, and Jeniceia Burke, 15, survived.

One neighbour who asked not to be named told Newsday she did not know why the house was being demolished, but felt it was for the best, as it was a constant reminder of the tragedy.

"I didn't even realise it was since last year this house fire happened, to be honest. It felt like it was just the other day.

"I know a lot of people around here feel the same way too.

"If the house is gone, maybe the family and the community can start back to heal."

Last August Jenille Rodriguez, the mother of the children, received an HDC apartment at the Vieux Fort housing development project, St James.