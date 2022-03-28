Griffith: Crime fell when I was CoP

Gary Griffith -

FORMER commissioner of police (CoP) Gary Griffith alleged a recent spike in crime, in contrast to a steep reduction under his tenure, in a statement sent to Newsday on Sunday.

He also hinted that he was talking to people about assembling politically to try to beat the Prime Minister "democratically," that is, in upcoming general elections.

He took issue with Minister of National Security who had denied any crime surge when he spoke on Friday in the House of Representatives on Naparima MP Rodney Charles' private motion chiding the Government for its handling of the crime situation. While Hinds lamented a rise in murders from 399 in 2020 to 450 in 2021, he said these figures were a big decrease from the 516 killings in 2018 and 519 in 2019.

Griffith chided, "Fitzgerald Hinds is either deliberately misleading the nation, or he can’t count."

Questioning Hinds' performance, Griffith said it was no surprise to see him denying a surge in crime and to instead ask the population to focus on his manipulated statistics.

"The facts are during my tenure, when Stuart Young was my line minister, we saw the year, with the highest reductions in crime in decades.

"2020 saw a 35 per cent reduction in crime across the board, and the highest reduction in murders, in our nation’s history."

Griffith said that for the whole of 2021, up until the time he left office, Trinidad and Tobago was on course for a further reduction in crime, to 360 murders per year.

"Since I became a ‘disappointment’ for Rowley and Hinds ‘advised’ McDonald Jacob to get rid of the 19 contracted persons attached to the TTPS, November 2021 became our deadliest month ever, with 77 murders, and tragically we are now on course for over 600 murders per annum.

"In my last nine months as CoP, January to September 2021, we had 282 murders at an average of 31 per month, and a ratio of 360 per annum.

"However since my departure, and while Hinds remains as Minister of National Security, from October 2021 to February 2022, in five months, we’ve had 250 murders at an average of 50 per month, and a ratio of 600 per annum, which is the highest surge in our nation’s history."

Griffith said whether using the 77 in November 2021 to define a surge in crime or using the trend of 600 murders per year, there can be no doubt TT is experiencing a surge in crime.

"But beyond the statistics and the transparent attempt at staging for Hinds to boast of his achievements, citizens are not fooled."

Griffith said people know in their hearts that they do not feel safe and secure and that crime is again the top issue on people’s minds.

He questioned Hinds survival of the recent Cabinet reshuffle, while noting a PNM constituency chairman had called for the Prime Minister to resign as PNM leader.

Saying he wished to end Dr Rowley's tenure by democratic means, Griffith said he would continue "to meet with and assemble the best and brightest to undertake that task."

He said, "I want to urge citizens to hold on, because a major transformation is coming."

In a statement on Friday, Griffith had alluded to eyeing the prime minister's job, rather than again vying for the CoP post, saying, "I have long moved on and I’m now fully focused on the office Keith Rowley now holds.” He had also said "any government that I will be a part of will" be one of inclusion, empowering citizens and transforming the country in ways never before seen.