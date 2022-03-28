Dennis unopposed for PNM Tobago leadership

Former chief secretary Ancil Dennis talks to Newsday during an interview at Waves restaurant, Black Rock, Tobago. FILE PHOTO -

Former THA chief secretary Ancil Dennis is set to contest the leadership of the PNM Tobago Council unopposed in the party’s internal election on April 24, 2022.

Although the media was debarred from the party's Nomination Day proceedings, sources said Dennis was the only person to file nomination papers for the post of political leader on Monday.

Persons interested in contesting the party’s 17 executive positions were asked to file their nomination papers at the party’s headquarters, Robinson Street, Scarborough, between 10 am and 5pm.

Newsday understands former secretary of education Huey Cadette and Learie Paul, who unsuccessfully contested the Black Rock/Plymouth electoral district in the December 6, 2021 THA election, are vying for the position of chairman.

The post of vice-chairman is being contested by Nicole Henry, Steve Waldron and Charles Adams, who lost the Goodwood/Mt St George electoral district to the Progressive Democratic Patriots' Megan Morrison.

Sources said Andre Baker, Stephon Isaac and Quincy Trim are vying for the position of youth officer while Kevern Phillips and Kenneth Thomas filed nominations papers for the position of labour relations officer.

Former assemblyman Shomari Hector, who did not get the nod of the PNM screening committee to contest the Bethel/New Grange seat in the THA election, is set to contest the post of PRO unopposed.

Others contesting positions unopposed are Kamaria London (lady vice-chairman); Keston Williams (assistant general secretary); Maxslon Roberts (treasurer); Aisha Mc Knight (research officer); Gerald Brown (education officer); Monique Perreira (social media officer); Kurt Wilson (elections officer); Peter Gray (field officer); Latoya Horsford (welfare officer); Ancil Thorne (operations officer).

Twenty-four people filed nominations to contest executive positions for the upcoming internal election.

Sources said Monday’s process started off slowly but picked up gradually as the day progressed.

Last Friday, the Tobago Council’s election supervisory committee said in a statement the media would not have been allowed to cover Nomination Day.

The committee said “information would subsequently be corresponded to the media.”

The party hosted a special convention on Sunday for delegates of the various units in the Tobago East and West constituencies to move a motion regarding the positions of political leader (Tracy Davidson-Celestine) and general secretary (Yolanda George Beckles).

On February 10, outgoing PNM Tobago leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine said she would not seek to retain her position after the party’s crushing 14-1 defeat in the December 6, 2021, THA election.

Davidson-Celestine, who had unsuccessfully contested the Signal Hill/Patience Hill seat, later said the election provided another “exciting time for the PNM” and wished those vying of positions all the best.

Earlier this month, THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris, the lone PNM candidate to win an electoral district (Darrel Spring/Whim) in the THA election, said he does not feel he is ready to take up the position.

He also said he would not be contesting any other position on the council’s executive.

In a statement on March 2, Morris said the Tobago Council needed someone with more political experience to help the party to rebuild.

Morris became a member of the assembly 14 months ago, after he won the Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden seat in the January 25, 2021 election.

Seven executive members resigned after the party’s defeat in the THA election.