Cultural send-off for Sherwin Cunningham

Sharon Cunningham, right, sister of deceased Tobago-born calypsonian and songwriter, Sherwin Cunningham, grieves at her brother's funeral held at Elizabeth Dennis Baird Recreation Grounds, Mason Hall, Tobago last Thursday. -

COREY CONNELLY

SHERWIN CUNNINGHAM, 55, received a grand cultural send-off on Thursday, reflecting the late songwriter and calypsonian’s deep love for music and the performing arts.

The former manager of the D’Masters kaiso tent in Tobago died last week Tuesday after a sudden illness.

His funeral service was held at the Elizabeth Dennis Baird recreation ground in Mason Hall, where scores of people gathered to pay their final respects to a man who dedicated his life to developing and promoting Tobago’s culture and the talents of its up-and-coming artistes.

Cunningham’s far-reaching influence was evident among the mourners as politicians and religious leaders sat side by side with well-known cultural activists and artistes whom he had mentored over the years.

Vocalist Sharon Phillips, a Mason Hall native, sang a stirring rendition of the R&B song, It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday, popularised by Boys II Men.

She prefaced her performance by saying that Cunningham was the brother she never had.

An emotional Phillips said she was in the studio recording one of Cunningham’s songs when she got the news of his death.

She added they were working on several projects, which he felt would have put Tobago on the international stage.

Phillips told mourners that all of the projects Cunningham started will be completed. She said his sudden death is testimony to the fact that time is promised to no one.

Another singer Lesley-Ann Ellis, Cunningham’s colleague and friend, delivered a moving performance of the gospel classic, His Eye Is On The Sparrow, while Aleah Holder read a poem titled, Letting Go.

Cunningham’s daughter, She’Ann, who described her father as a lyricist, also read a poem.

Rhythm Babes, Whim Anglican School, Mason Hall Methodist Church choir, D’Masters kaiso tent, Giselle Fraser-Washington, among others, also performed during the three-hour funeral service.

Former government minister Vernella Alleyne-Toppin apologised for the absence of the Roxborough Folk Performers. She said the group had to attend another funeral in their community.

Cultural practitioner Eric Powder eulogised Cunningham. He recalled his love for family.

“In fact, he initiated family trips and gatherings which were eventually extended to include friends in an effort to keep the family united and would appear to be at his happiest when he was surrounded by them,” Powder said.

He said Cunningham, the 11 of 12 children, had been involved in the creative industry for more than 30 years.

“It is said that music runs in his veins.”

Powder, whose reflection was punctuated with humour, said Cunningham was the driving force behind the Mason Hall Folk Performers and the founder of D’Master’s kaiso tent. He said he was also an avid songwriter, guitarist, playwright and tutor.

“Sherwin Cunningham was a well-known name in the area of calypso, not only for his stirring performances of own compositions but for those written for other calypsonians, including competitors from St Vincent and Grenada.”

Powder said Cunningham won many competitions during his illustrious career.

THA Mason Hall/Moriah representative Ian Pollard, in his tribute, recalled that apart from being musically-inclined, Cunningham was also good footballer in his youth.

He said father of two never hid his God-given talent but multiplied it.

“That is part of the purpose we are put here on earth. Everyone is given a talent but is what you do with.”

Pollard, who is also the Secretary of Settlements, Public utilities and Rural Development, told mourners the former Scarborough Secondary School student, despite his relatively young age, lived a full life.”

He also revealed he made a promise to Cunningham some months ago.

“If you know me, I am a man to my word. I will make sure and honour it.”

The Rev Dr Janis Jack Watson, who delivered the homily, said while it is not uncommon to mourn at the loss of a loved one, Cunningham had fulfilled his purpose on earth.

Among those attending the funeral service were new government senator Laurence Hislop, Itsy Bitsy Folk Theatre founder and former independent senator Annette Nicholson-Alfred, former THA assemblyman Ashworth Jack and Goodwood Secondary School principal Sherra Carrington-James.

Cunningham was laid to rest at the Mason Hall Methodist churchyard cemetery.