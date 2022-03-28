Children's Authority partners THA to improve children's lives

Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael, centre, with Children's Authority deputy director Elizabeth Lewis, left, and Tobago co-ordinator, Sharon Bradshaw, after a meeting last Friday at the division, Scarborough. - THA

The Children's Authority and Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection held discussions on Friday on ways to improve the lives of children on the island. Representatives from the authority, led by acting deputy director, legal and regulatory services, Elizabeth Lewis, paid a courtesy visit to Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael and Assistant Secretary Sonny Craig, to discuss several areas of collaboration.

The conversations focused on collaborating on the establishment of a covid19 isolation facility for children; the establishment of a child support centre for children in need of supervision and children with behavioural challenges; the expansion of a foster care programme in Tobago; a Memorandum of Understanding/legal provision to facilitate the THA and TRHA to provide agreed services and facilities; building capacity of THA-managed community residences; and the appointment of Facilities Review Committee (Homes for Children).

Deliverables coming out of the meeting include:

* A subsequent meeting with the County Medical Officer of Health and other stakeholders to work out the policy on isolation and care of covid19-positive children at community residences. The attendees agreed that since the virus is evolving from the pandemic to endemic stage, a separate isolation facility may not be necessary.

* The approved proposal regarding the establishment of a child support centre will be shared with the THA so that a decision can be made on the THA’s input into the project.

* The division will assist with targeted, public sensitisation on foster care, inclusive of online sessions.

* The secretary will consult with the necessary people/organisations, to work towards granting the Children’s Authority’s medical doctor more access to services offered by the TRHA, which will ultimately help the children under their care.

* Policies on subventions at the division will be reassessed, with the aim to provide NGOs with the necessary funding to provide safe homes for children.

* The Facilities Review Committee (Homes for Children) will be installed April 1. This committee will give oversight of Homes for Children in Tobago.

* The Children’s Authority will meet with the secretary and assistant secretary every two months hereafter.

BYisrael said she was committed to working with the authority to help them achieve their objectives in Tobago.

She said, “I pledge our support from the division and THA to take care of our nation’s children. We are going to do what we need to do to make things work and to make sense…I am going to have real sit downs, one on one with some of you, to work the issues out. Trust me, I’m on board!”

Lewis thanked the secretary for the open discussions that led to what she described as a fruitful meeting.

“Our work is about the care and protection of children, but we cannot do it alone, we need the support of the THA. Thanks for all you’ve committed to do,” she said.

The other Children’s Authority representatives at the meeting included Sharon Bradshaw, Tobago co-ordinator; Dr Avanelle Benoit, Tobago Assessment Centre; Liselle Anthony-Douglas, team lead investigation and intervention unit; and Cheryl Moses-Williams, communications manager. The division's team included Jason Nancis, advisor to the secretary and Kwame Gordon, manager, probation hostel.

The Children’s Authority is a specialised agency with the responsibility for the care and protection of children, especially those who are at risk or have been victims of abuse or neglect. The authority advocates for the rights of children, and encourages and supports them to enjoy their childhood. The authority’s overarching objective is to utilise child-friendly and progressive solutions to address children’s issues and rehabilitate them, so that their full potential is realised.

The public can contact the authority at 996 or 800-2014 if they have any concerns about the welfare of a child.