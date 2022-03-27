West Indies win Test series, pile misery on England

West Indies' Jason Holder celebrates taking the catch to dismiss England's Chris Woakes during day four of their third Test match at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George's, Grenada, on Sunday. (AP PHOTO)

WEST INDIES kept England's Test fans miserable on Sunday by completing a ten-wicket victory in Grenada, in the third and final Test, to win the three-match series 1-0. The victory ensured that the new Richards-Botham Trophy stayed in the Caribbean.

The result seemed a formality at stumps on day three with the visitors reeling on 103 for eight for a meagre lead of ten runs. But the pitch at the Grenada National Stadium had proved tricky for both teams, giving the Test match the required excitement for a deciding Test. Both lower orders had showed tremendous resistance in their first innings to rally after the more accomplished batsmen had failed.

West Indies pacer Kemar Roach would have none of it, striking with his first ball on day four after England had repelled the early attack from Kyle Mayers, Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph.

The veteran pacer got Chris Woakes (19) to flick a delivery to leg-slip Jason Holder where the former captain snared a one-handed catch.

Roach wrapped up the tail by getting rid of Jack Leach, who had 41 in the first innings, caught behind via DRS for four.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and fellow opener John Campbell did the formalities as England remained without a Test series win in the Caribbean since 2004.