Wind-gusts alert discontinued

Coconut trees sway along the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road. - File photo

The high winds alert has been discontinued.

The TT Meteorological Office in a statement Saturday said,"The risk of high wind gusts has decreased as well as the severity of possible impacts from such. Fair and breezy conditions will continue to persist. Sea conditions are also improving as well."

The Met Office advised the public to continue to monitor conditions especially in areas affected by bushfires and take necessary precautions.

Seabathers are also advised to follow the instructions of lifeguards.