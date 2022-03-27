West Indies on brink of Test series win over England

England's Alex Lees looks down after being bowled by West Indies' Kyle Mayers during day three of their third Test match at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George, Grenada, on Saturday. -

JOSHUA Da Silva scored his maiden Test century while Kyle Mayers got his first five-wicket haul in Tests as the West Indies moved to the brink of a Test series win over England, after a sensational third day of the third Test at the National Stadium, St George's, Grenada on Saturday.

Da Silva hit an unbeaten 100 (257 deliveries, ten fours) while tailenders Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales contributed 25 and 13 respectively, as the West Indies, who resumed play on 232 runs for eight wickets, were dismissed, at the stroke of lunch, for 297.

England's pacers took the bulk of the wickets for their team, with Chris Woakes claiming three wickets for 59 runs, while Saqib Mahmood had 2/45, Ben Stokes 2/48 and Craig Overton 2/81.

England, who scored 204 in their first innings, were trailing by 93 entering their second innings. The visitors would have been hoping to easily cruise past the deficit but Mayers, in his first game of the three-Test series, had other ideas.

With his useful medium pace, Mayers took 5/9 off 13 overs, and was involved in a run-out, as England closed the day on 103/8.

Fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph got a wicket apiece, as England will enter Sunday's fourth day with a lead of ten runs. Opener Alex Lees (31) and Jonny Bairstow (22) were the only batsmen to reach double figures.