URP Tobago participants get USAID farming training

Thorsten Knappenberger, US-based volunteer, USAID John Ogonowski and Doug Bereuter Farmer-to-Farmer Program presents URP participant Shaunella Robley with a certificate of completion last Thursday. Photo courtesy THA

SIXTEEN URP participants in Tobago received certificates after completing the USAID John Ogonowski and Doug Bereuter Farmer-to-Farmer (F2F) program with University of Purdue in collaboration with the University of the West Indies (UWI).

The programme, which ran for ten days, covered alternative low-cost irrigation methods. The certificates were distributed on Thursday at the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development, Scarborough.

The trainees were engaged in theoretical and practical training with local farmer and Purdue volunteer Adanna Piggot and US-based volunteer Thorsten Knappenberger.

Programme co-ordinator, URP, Abigail Daniel said, "The training is a demonstration of our commitment to sustainable capacity building among Tobagonians. The knowledge and skills transferred augurs well for the further development of agriculture in Tobago."

The participants, who formed the second cohort, are now equipped with the tools for irrigation that meet best practices.