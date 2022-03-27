Two suspects charged with Tarodale murder

Aaron Moses - TTPS

Two men will appear in the San Fernando Magistrate’s Court on Monday after both were charged with the murder of Dareem Brad Hamilton.

On January 5, Hamilton’s charred body was found in the ruins of a burnt house on Marjorie Street in La Romaine. He was originally from Tarodale in Ste Madeleine.

After investigations by Homicide Bureau Region III police, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul advised that Aaron “Baba” Moses and Hollister “Chubby” Byer be charged with murder on March 25. They were also charged for setting fire to a dwelling place with people therein.

Both labourers, Byer lives on Coralita Drive in Pleasantville while Moses lives on Lillian Street in La Romaine.

The investigation which was spearheaded by acting Supt Sean Dhillpaul, and supervised by Insp Anil Maharaj, included the interrogation of several people and collation of evidence.