Tobago records two covid19 deaths

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago has recorded two more covid19 fatalities, which took the island's tally to 257.

In a media release on Sunday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection said the deceased were both unvaccinated.

The division also reported eight new covid19 cases, which pushed the active total to 451.

There are 13 covid19 patients hospitalised – three fully vaccinated and ten unvaxxed.