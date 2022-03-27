Police seek help to find Piarco teenager

Missing teenager Dasani Emrith -

Police are seeking the public's help to find a 16-year-old boy who went missing on Thursday.

A release said Dasani Emrith, of Oropune Gardens, Piarco was last seen around 6 pm on March 24.

His relatives reported him missing the following day at the Arouca Police Station.

Emrith has been described as having brown in complexion, 175 cm in height, approximately 130 pounds, slim built, with a low haircut. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of black three-quarter pants.

Anyone with information that can help locate Emrith is asked to contact the Arouca Police Station at 640-6138 or call 800- TIPS, 999, 555, 911, or share the information via the TTPS App.