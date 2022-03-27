Paul, Gittens cop First Citizens Awards

Tyra Gittens, of Trinidad and Tobago, competes in the qualification rounds of the women's long jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on August 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP PHOTO) -

CYCLIST Nicholas Paul and athlete Tyra Gittens copped the respective 2021 First Citizens Sports Foundation Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year Awards on Saturday evening, during a virtual event which was aired on CNC3.

Paul finished sixth in the men’s sprint and 12th in the keirin, at the Tokyo Olympic Games. He also earned silver at the kilometre time trial at the UCI Track World Championships in France last October.

Gittens won gold in pentathlon at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Arkansas, US. She also placed tenth in the women’s long jump at the Tokyo Games.

Swimmer Nikoli Blackman and tennis player Jordane Dookie captured the Youth Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year respectively.