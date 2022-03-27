Mohammed leads PowerGen past Queen's Park II

Jason Mohammed - ROGER JACOB

AN UNBEATEN century from skipper Jason Mohammed (131 not out) led PowerGen to a four-wicket victory over Queen’s Park II when round four action of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Premiership I 50-over (Sunday League) tournament continued on Saturday.

After losing out to neighbouring rivals First Citizens Clarke Road last weekend, PowerGen bounced back to hand Queen's Park II their fourth consecutive loss of the tourney thus far.

Batting first at Syne Village in Penal, Queen's Park II made 228 runs for nine wickets owing to a captain’s knock from Kirstan Kallicharan (81) and a good batting performance from Jesse Bootan (51).

Left-arm spinner Kavesh Kantasingh spun webs around the visiting team as he picked up four wickets for 40 runs while Shaaron Lewis bagged 3/33.

In their turn at the crease, the hosts had a shaky start, losing opening batsmen Stephen Katwaroo (nine) and Suraj Suepaul (duck) with just 11 runs on the board.

Mohammed’s introduction to the middle reignited the spark in their chase as his undefeated knock came off just 115 balls, with 15 fours.

Number eight batsman Uthman Muhammad (20) was PowerGen’s second highest contributor with the bat and stayed with his skipper until the end. The hosts reached 229/6 with 23 balls to spare.

Suepaul bagged 2/26.

In other matches, Queen's Park I maintained their unblemished record when they spoilt Clarke Road’s unbeaten run by registering an emphatic nine-wicket triumph at Wilson Road Grounds in Penal.

Batting first, hosts Clarke Road were dismissed for 137 after 38.1 overs. Nichols Sookdeosingh (69) and captain Yannick Ottley (25) were their top scorers while the spin of Queen's Park’s Jon-Russ Jagessar (4/21) proved integral.

In reply, half centuries from opener Jeremy Solozano (56 not out) and Isaiah Rajah (50 not out) made light work of the Clarke Road bowlers and propelled the visitors to a cool 141/1 after 25.1 overs.

Tion Webster also scored 30.

Matches continue on Sunday.

Summarised Scores

QUEEN'S PARK II 228/9 (50 overs) – Kirstan Kallicharan 81, Jesse Bootan 51; Kavesh Kantasingh 4/40, Shaaron Lewis 3/33 vs POWERGEN 229/6 (46.1 overs) – Jason Mohammed 131 not out, Uthman Muhammad 20; Suraj Suepaul 2/26. PowerGen won by four wickets.

FC CLARKE ROAD 137 (38.1 overs) - Nicholas Sookdeosingh 69, Yannick Ottley 25; Jon-Russ Jagessar 4/21, M. Patrick 2/33 vs QUEEN'S PARK I 141/1 (25.1 overs) - Jeremy Solozano 56 not out, Isaiah Rajah 50 not out, Tion Webster 30. Queen's Park I won by nine wickets.

VICTORIA SPORTS 101 (35.5 overs) – Jovan Ali 42; Rayad Emrit 3/11, Ricky Jaipaul 3/13 vs CENTRAL SPORTS 102/3 (17.2 overs) – Keagan Simmons 47 not out, Daniel Williams 29. Central Sports won by seven wickets.