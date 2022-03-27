Mixed reactions from gyms on end to safe-zone operations

Two women exercise at the Fitness Centre, South Park, San Fernando when gyms reopened as safe zones in October 2021. As of April 4, gyms can operate with vaccinated and unvaccinated members when safe-zone restrictions will be lifted. - Lincoln Holder

THERE HAVE been mixed reactions coming from gym owners and clients regarding the Prime Minister’s announcement on Saturday that safe-zone operations will be discontinued.

Dr Rowley made this declaration at a media conference held at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s as he removed most covid19 restrictions owing to a nationwide decline in the number of infected cases.

In September 2021, Rowley allowed gyms, restaurants, bars and cinemas to reopen to vaccinated clients only; a safe-zone requirement. On Saturday however, he said these restrictions have been lifted to now welcome back, the unvaccinated.

On the lift in restrictions, Krystan Hosein, owner of One Power Barbell in D’Abadie, Arouca, said it should not affect his client-base.

“I don’t think anyone would have an issue. The population of the people coming to our gym is a young one so I don’t see it being a problem.”

Khalil Ramsubhag, managing director of The Bar by The Beast in Grand Bazaar, Valsayn, said they will with the newly-implemented measures since there may be legal implications if the unvaccinated are refused service.

“We are not in a position to choose to go the vaccinated or unvaccinated route. If the PM has removed restrictions, we will open back up businesses for everyone,” he said.

When asked if vaccinated clients may see this move as problematic, Ramsubhag added, “We’ve started to get it (reactions) already. A lot of questions are being asked on what we plan to do with this new lift in restrictions.

“Legally we haven’t delved into what the legal position is. People might even say, if we refuse them, that it is discrimination, and we understand that completely. As a business we are not going to make any unilateral decisions like that at all.

“We’re hoping that we’re at that endemic stage where there will be light at the end of the tunnel.”

However, Dexter Simon of Diego Martin-based gym The Asylum, said they will continue their online training programmes and still maintain a client limit for their in-house training.

“We won’t be welcoming unvaccinated patrons as yet. We are still going to practice some caution and keep our online classes going and a limited amount of people in the gym for the next three months, at least. We’re not going to rush into anything,” Simon said.