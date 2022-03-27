Martin holds nine-stroke lead in TT golf

Trinidad and Tobago golfer Ben Martin - FILE PHOTO

BEN MARTIN holds a nine-stroke lead on the penultimate day of the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Open, at the St Andrew’s Golf Course, Moka, Maraval.

On the third day of the Golf Open, on Saturday, Martin had a four-under-par 68 to sit comfortably atop the leaderboard with a tally of 211.

Joe Hurn and Wesley Brown are joint-second, with a score of 220.

The tournament, which has returned after a two-year break due to covid19 pandemic, is set to conclude on Sunday.

Other Scores -

SENIORS: Dave Rajkumar 237; Deryck Gonsalves 239; Wayne Baptiste 242.

MASTERS: Zaid Khan 86; Maurice Mathura 87; Mike Charles & Bill Ramrattan 92.

SUPER SENIORS: Angad Sonnilal 239; Reynold Deonath 244; John Hale 254.

FIRST FLIGHT: Joel Mahabir & Robert Farnum 251; Ben Wendling 253.