Jadoo wins four but it was a Stroke of Luck at Arima

Nuclear Fire (right), ridden by Ricardo Jadoo, edges past Soca Symphony, with Brian Boodramsingh aboard, to win the fifth race at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima on Saturday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

STROKE OF Luck lived up to his billing as the pre-race favourite as he won Saturday’s feature race at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima, on the Arima Race Club (ARC) Race Day Six programme.

The four-year-old colt, trained by John O’Brien and ridden by Brian Boodramsingh, had a late surge, over the final 200 metres, to win the 1,750-metre race, for three-year-olds and over rated 80-60. Leonardo Angel, ridden by Tristan Phillips II, sped in front from the starter’s gates, before he was caught by Lady Bird, ridden by Jovika Boodramsingh. Both horses had a five-length lead over Pawan Putra, while Stroke of Luck, the 2/1 odds-on favourite, was in the middle of the chasing pack.

As the race went on, the leaders were caught by the pack, which included Pawan Putra, Stroke of Luck and Wise Guy.

Leonardo Angel held the lead on the final bend, but Stroke of Luck squeezed between Pawan Putra and Leonardo Angel, and it was all over bar the shouting.

Pawan Putra, with Ricardo Jadoo aboard, was two-and-a-quarter length behind in second place, while Wise Guy was third.

Jadoo had a good day otherwise, as he claimed four straight wins – races two, three, four and five.

On race five, Jadoo guided Nuclear Fire to victory, which was Dave Chadee’s first as a trainer, after taking over from his late father Harold Chadee.

O’Brien and Mendez were the top trainers on Saturday, with two victories apiece.

Race Day Seven is scheduled for April 9.