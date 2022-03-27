Family still haunted by Paria diving tragedy

Yusuf Henry. -

The wounds still run deep for the Henry family one month after Yusuf Henry and his teammates died in a pipeline at Paria Fuel Trading Co. Ltd.

Friday marked the one-month anniversary of the incident which claimed the lives of Henry, Rishi Nagassar, Fyzal Kurban and Kazim Ali Jr, employees of LMCS who had been hired by Paria to do maintenance work of the 30-inch diameter pipeline at berth six, Pointe-a-Pierre. A candlelight vigil was held to honour the men on Friday at Pointe-a-Pierre.

Christopher Boodram, who was part of the dividing team, is the lone survivor.

Speaking with Sunday Newsday, Henry’s sister Afeisha said her trauma has been exacerbated over the last few months as the family was also grieving the deaths of her other two brothers.

She said the situation was unbearable and there were days when she was unable to differentiate her emotions from anger to grief.

Afeisha said the family was trying to cope one day at a time and was seeking professional trauma counselling privately.

“We don’t want anything from Paria except for answers because at the time they were supposed to be supporting us they were absent. We will source assistance privately and on our own.

“I strongly believe that the only person that could help me and my family at this time is God because we are not just dealing with Yusuf’s death but my other two brothers, which happened in the short space of three months.”

Afeisha added that she has not been able to eat properly or sleep and has been reliant on sleeping pills.

“My eating habits have been very bad. There just isn't an appetite, I may have one meal a day. I use sleep aid pills or sleep gummies to keep me asleep. I don’t really have problems falling asleep anymore, I just have problems staying asleep.

“I keep myself busy or extra busy so that I would not have time to think about or for my mind to wander off about what has happened. I find all kinds of things to do so I would get the time to have my mind stray.”

She said her mother Nicole was showing mixed emotions.

“Some days mummy talkative and then some days she zones out and we wouldn’t hear from her. When I call sometimes she can’t control her cries.”

Yusuf’s father Joseph said he although he came back out to work, the trauma still lingers.

Joseph, a construction worker, said he also occupies himself as much as possible so that his thoughts do not stray.

He said Yusuf’s four children seemed to be doing well but were unsure because their reactions to any discussions surrounding their father’s death have been defensive. Yusuf’s children are 11, nine, seven and two years old.

“His eldest son is in denial about what happened to his father. The eldest child is coping and understands but the third child has not gotten over it, and well the other one does not understand what has happened.

“The smallest child calls me Papa Yaw and then would call out for him and points to the sky. His pointing is him asking me to take him to meet his daddy.”

Government has appointed a commission of enquiry into the incident and the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) was also conducting an investigation. The two-member enquiry is yet to be officially appointed.

The attorneys for the families have written to Paria and LMCS to assist the affected families such as medical bills and educational expenses for their children.