Eve impressed with second half display against Bajans

Trinidad and Tobago winger Ryan Telfer (left) tries to dribble past two defenders during Friday's match between TT and Barbados at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. - ROGER JACOB

TRINIDAD AND Tobago football team coach Angus Eve was impressed by his squad’s display, particularly in the second half, against Barbados, in their opening game of the invitational Courts Caribbean Classic, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

TT romped to a 9-0 hammering of the Bajans, with Levi Garcia scoring a hat-trick (27th, 35th and 40th minutes), while Ryan Telfer (29th and 60th) and Nicholas Dillon (68th and 78th) netted two apiece.

Reon Moore (80th) and John-Paul Rochford (83rd) were the other goal-getters for the hosts.

During the post-game media conference, Eve said, “The first half, we started the game sloppy. We weren’t moving the ball as fast as we could, but I thought that was understandable because the team (are) now starting to gel.

“I thought the second half it was much better,” added the former TT midfielder and captain. “We moved the ball, the finishing was very clinical. We probably should have scored a couple more goals but when you (score) nine, you’ll take that.”

Garcia notched his first hat-trick for TT, and the AEK Athens attacker mentioned, “I feel really good, most (importantly) we came out with the victory.

“It’s always a blessing to score, I scored a hat-trick and I'm really happy about it,” added Garcia, who played in the false-nine position on Friday.

Telfer, who was reverted back to his role as winger, after being used as a striker for most of 2021, commented, “It’s important for us to get on the right foot, to play our first game back on home soil, in front of a large crowd, in my opinion, for a while.

“Football has been missing in Trinidad and Tobago for almost two years now and it’s a good start to come off with a victory,” he added. “It’s important for us to keep building on that.”

Barbados will oppose Guyana at the Mucurapo venue from 7 pm on Sunday, while TT will meet Guyana 48 hours later.