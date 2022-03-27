Chamber of Commerce welcomes rollbacks on restrictions

In this July 2021 file photo a man receives a covid19 vaccine at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain vaccination site run by the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the American Chamber of Commerce. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce supports the further removal of covid19 restrictions on various sectors and activities by government.

In a press release on Saturday, the chamber said it believed the changes would enhance the country’s economic activity and provide increased business and employment opportunities.

On Saturday during a press conference, the Prime Minister announced the on April 4, safe zones will be done away with, all restrictions on rivers and beaches will be removed, and there will be no capacity limit to public gatherings.

As a result, bars, restaurants and casinos would be able to allow patrons to sit and drink alcohol; there would be no limits on the amount of people in religious spaces, funerals, restaurants, gyms, and cinemas; and nightclubs, parties and boat rides would be allowed.

Also, from Sunday, the government would accept the results of antigen tests as PCR tests would no longer be a requirement for the TT Travel Pass. However, unvaccinated non-nationals were still not allowed into the country.

“The move towards accepting an antigen test and the signal to eventually normalise border entry requirements, similar to other major jurisdictions, is also welcomed. It has been difficult to quantify the true total economic and non-economic cost of the restrictions and there will be a long road to recovery ahead.”

It said the chamber consistently supported the government’s vaccination programme and directly organised and funded several vaccination drives for its employees of members and the general public.

“We take this opportunity to encourage individuals to seek medical advice, get vaccinated, continue practising responsible behaviours and to adhere to the health protocols as highly contagious variants still exist among us.”