Central police recover nine stolen vehicles, two suspects held

File photo.

Central Division police recovered nine stolen vehicles and arrested two people during an intelligence-led operation on Friday.

Police said a Princes Town man was arrested around 9.15 am on Tortuga Avenue in Exchange Gardens, Couva, during the first part of the operation. He was connected to several reports of motor vehicle larceny.

Police then went to Mt Dor Road in Champ Fleurs where a 35-year-old Champ Fleurs man was arrested. A Nissan B14, Nissan B15 and three Nissan B13 vehicles were seized during the arrest.

In the final part of the operation, police went to Brickfield Road in Carapichaima and seized a Nissan Pulsar, a Nissan B13 and two Nissan B14 vehicles.

The recovered vehicles were reported stolen in different districts and taken to the Cunupia Police Station. Investigations are continuing.

The operation was coordinated by Snr Supt Curt Simon, Supt Pierre, Supt Teewarie, ASP Dipchand, Insp Ablacksingh and Ag Sgt Cielto.

Members of the Central Division Gang Unit, Chaguanas CID, Cyber Crime, Stolen Vehicles Unit, and Central Division Task Force Area North assisted the operation.