CAL needs to increase domestic flights now

-

To get to Tobago from Trinidad, your best bet (albeit costly) might be to fly to London from Piarco and return via British Airways to Tobago.

With the onset of covid and reduction of Caribbean Airlines POS-TAB flights, inter-island travel has become an exercise in extreme frustration and futility. Gone are the days when only Easter, Christmas, July/August and long weekends meant a clogged up domestic airbridge.

“Tobago is the hardest place to get to,” Trini friends told me recently when we met during their week-long "staycation."

Like many other Trinis, Tobago has been their "pandemic destination" of choice. Over the past two years, they have vacationed here for one week every month – achieving this feat by booking flights months in advance. Otherwise, one requires the luck of a Lotto winner to secure domestic air seats, especially at short notice.

"Spontaneity for Tobago trips is not possible,” one Trini friend said. “When doing business in Tobago, I sometimes need to rush goods over. The boat is not an option and it’s impossible to get flights!"

The influx of Trini vacationers to Tobago makes it increasingly difficult, if not impossible, for Tobago dwellers (driven more by needs – business, essential shopping, medical and other appointments, etc – than wants) to get to Trinidad and back.

Recently, I needed to book a midweek overnight return flight to Trinidad. The CAL representative shook her head. No return flights to Tobago until...and she quoted a date about a week later. This, sometimes worse, is the "new normal."

“Why is it always so clogged up?” I asked, frustrated.

Her suggested reason was that fewer people need to report physically to work, so Trinis can work remotely in Tobago while their children attend virtual school from holiday accommodation.

“Why is Trinidad not developed as a destination that inspires more residents to staycation on home ground?” I asked my friends.

“The crime,” they said. “It's really bad!”

One of them reminisced about childhood and weeks-long family vacations spent at Mayaro beach houses. Blissful days were spent digging for chip chip, helping fishermen "pull seine" and playing so long in the sun that by the end of their holiday they were burnt beyond recognition.

“Now in Trinidad you cannot even have drinks on the verandah during vacations,” one of the group said. “The bandits holding you up there at gunpoint.”

While Trinidadians may grouse about not being able to reach Tobago for vacations, many Tobago residents face more serious setbacks.

"One of the main worries here in Tobago is medical care," said one woman, resident in Tobago for 15 years. She and her husband have health issues that require ongoing medical attention or follow-up with specialists. Unfortunately, the specialist services required are not available in Tobago, so they must travel to Trinidad for appointments.

“The problem, apart from the cost, is not being able to travel to Trinidad to attend doctors' appointments in one day," she lamented. "There's always a problem getting return flights on the same day, and getting tickets on the boat is equally difficult. In case of an emergency, I dread the situation we would find ourselves in if we have to go to Trinidad for treatment."

Even if there is availability on the ferry, sailing times (length and scheduling) are not always in sync with the timing of some appointments. Extra expense is incurred for Tobago-dwellers who must spend at least one night in Trinidad, paying for accommodation if they do not have friends or family to host them.

One woman, whose husband requires urgent attention for a vascular issue, said: "Some specialists come to Tobago one day a fortnight or month. You might be placed on a three-month waiting list. Medical urgency means going to Trinidad!"

Unable to get a flight for the current urgent situation, they must take the ferry – a tiresome, whole-day affair affording little time to get to their appointment before rushing to catch the ferry back to Tobago.

Apart from Caribbean Airlines adding more flights to the schedule, here are possible solutions for the domestic travel travesty:

1. Hire small private light aircraft (more costly and, for some, deathly terrifying)

2. Start a new domestic air service as a lucrative business

3. Reserve daily blocks of return tickets (Tobago residents only)

4. Yacht owners offer all-inclusive leisure cruises to Trinis who wish to party en route to Tobago, thereby leaving more flight seats open.

Whatever the solution, it must happen now!