Beyond the bloodlines, women of the Prince Hall lodge

District Deputy grand master W.T Courtney Browne, centre, takes a photo from left, with treasurer Richard Morris, Eileen St. Rose, Kathy-Anna Charles-Cooper, Rosanne Reid, Kelsy Seebaran Baxter, Starlet Lewis and junior warden Junior Hutson during the launch of the Freemasons Order of the Eastern Star Chapter on Pembroke Street, Port of Spain. - AYANNA KINSALE

The 8th Masonic District of the Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Massachusetts is in the process of starting a chapter of its freemason order for the women of TT.

On March 9, Courtney WT Browne, district deputy grandmaster, hosted the first meeting with prospective members of the Order of the Eastern Star (OES).

On that day, 13 women and six brothers – there to guide the women until they are established as a chapter – gathered at Alpha Lodge No 20 of the 8th Masonic District on Pembroke Street, Port of Spain.

He said in 2019 at a convention in Boston, he mentioned to the grandmaster that TT would be like to start a chapter of the OES. Ordinarily, the OES is geared towards the bloodlines or the wives, daughters, mothers, or sisters of Master Masons.

“I mentioned to the gathering that this is the 21st century and we can’t go by a constitution that was created in the 17th century. And to the grandmaster in his office in Boston, I mentioned it would be nice if we could open the OES up beyond bloodlines. And in his wisdom, he said that might be a good idea.

“There are lots of women out there who are worthy who may not be relatives of Master Masons, but who could bring something to the table and really enhance the organisation.”

Before a chapter is established and obtains a number from the grand chapter of the Eastern Star in Boston, a club consisting of women interested in becoming members had to first be formed.

Speaking to Sunday Newsday, Keiron Regis, worshipful master of Alpha Lodge No 20 said he was excited to see where women could take the 8th Masonic District of the Prince Hall.

“I personally believe women have different strengths than men and it would be good to have that female energy and view involved in the organisation.”

As an example, he told the story of the Yoruba deity Mother Oshun and her part in the creation of creatures, including humans.

The story says Olodumare, the Supreme God, sent Oshun and the 16 other original Orishas to populate the earth. The 16, all male, disregarded Oshun’s input so she left. However, when the remaining Orishas tried to activate life, their attempts failed.

They returned to Olodumare to explain their failure and he realised Oshun was not with them. They told him she was not necessary and he told them they needed to respect her and apologise.

They found her, apologised, and asked her for help. She agreed and allowed her waters to flow from which life came forth.

“From this narrative, I can say we definitely need to involve that feminine energy because the world view of a female is different to that of a male. They will highlight important issues that may not even be on the radar of males.”

In the 1980s, TT had Esther Chapter 22, a blooded OES chapter that went defunct as people passed away and no new members joined.

According to a document on the history of the Order, although it is open to people of all religions, it was founded on the lives of five female Bible characters: Esther, Ruth, Martha, Adah, the daughter of Jephthah who died to save her father’s honour, and Electa who died rather than renounce her belief in Jesus Christ’s teachings.

It added that the goal of Prince Hall OES was to “bind together all who are entitled to its privileges of morality and friendship, as exemplified by the five heroines of our rite; to encourage faith in God and his works; sisterly and brotherly love and devotion to the benevolent and charitable services of our order.”

Browne stressed, “This is not a wash your foot and jump in organisation. We’re looking for the best.”

During the meeting, he went through parts of the constitution of the grand chapter including the dress code for official events – white outfits, gloves, stockings and shoes – the dues, and the elected offices to be filled.

He added that, since climates and cultures differ around the world, each chapter is allowed to make its own rules.

“Every subordinate chapter shall have the right and power to make by-laws, rules and regulations for a full government provided always that such by-laws and rules are comfortable too and not in inconsistent with the constitution rules and regulations of the grand chapter.”

He laughed at some of the rumours that surrounded freemasonry, recalling a time when, after first joining the organisation, his then-girlfriend wanted to see his buttocks to see if the organisation branded its members.

“A lot has been said about freemasonry that is not quite true. Don’t follow everything you read on the internet. Don’t follow everything you see on Google or Instagram and Twitter because half of what they’re saying is not true. A number of rejects to freemasonry are the people who write the books and put up blogs on social media.”

Instead, he said, freemasonry was for those who want to create a better world.

“Freemasonry is an organisation that tries to make good men better. We’re not in the business of taking the riff-raff and trying to completely change them. If there is a good soul and a good heart and he wants to continue helping mankind, he’s free to join freemasonry.”

