Barrackpore villagers in fear after deadly chopping

The Old Clarke Road, Barrackpore home of Ranjit Lyman, 76, who was chopped to death on Saturday. - Angelo Marcelle

Residents along rural Old Clarke Road in Barrackpore were left traumatised on Saturday morning after the gruesome chopping of elderly couple Ranjit Lyman and Rookdeo Mahadeo.

Both pensioners, Lyman, 76, and Mahadeo, 67, began dating over two years ago, residents said.

Initial reports say the couple was spending time together at Lyman's home when they were attacked around 7 am in what police suspect to be a robbery.

Lyman died at the scene while Mahadeo was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility where she was treated.

One of Mahadeo’s close relatives said police suspect it was a robbery because several items from the house were missing.

The relative last spoke to Mahadeo on Monday.

“She was normal and she said she was thankful because she was doing renovations (on her house) because her daughter was coming to visit.”

The relative said Mahadeo did not give any indication she was under any threat.

She lived a short distance away from Lyman and the two started a relationship just over two years ago, residents said.

While most residents were hesitant to talk about the murder, one resident, who requested anonymity, said they were quiet people who kept to themselves. The resident said Lyman’s two adult children lived abroad.

In fear after the attack, the resident called for the police to do more patrols in the area.

“We want more patrols and security for people who does be walking in the streets.

“Sometimes parents leave in the early morning with their children or people does be walking late at night.”

One resident told Newsday he lived in the area for over 20 years and would often greet Lyman as he walked along the road.

Describing Lyman as a quiet and pleasant person, he said he was shocked when he learned of the murder.

He recalled he last saw the couple on Friday as they were overseeing renovations also being done on Lyman’s home.

“People in the area came and saw what was going on (after it happened). When I was walking down the road, I see some people standing up.

“So I went in the yard too but I couldn’t go below the house because the police and them were there.

“We have to be fearful now because we ain’t no what really go on…so you just have to keep an eye on everything and see what going on.”

No arrests have been made. The Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region III) is continuing investigations.