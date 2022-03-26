Time to take back our communities

Terrence Deyalsingh - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: How many times must you die to know that being a law-abiding citizen simply means you are on the menu for bandits?

Since the death of the much feared Yasim Abu Baker, the country's criminal elements have unleashed a barrage of criminal activity. Every young thug and fledgling bandit is now active.

In Aranguez, which is situated minutes from the country's most notorious hot spots, there have been daily muggings, home invasions with assaults.

While citizens try to organise themselves without any real progress, the police, despite their best efforts, seem unable to gather evidence ahead of time to prevent or deter crime.

A hallmark of the PNM's legacy is increased criminal activity. I draw your mind to ten years of kidnapping under Patrick Manning.

At least former police commissioner Gary Griffith talked a good talk. Perhaps the criminals did not dare test him in his pushback.

Old women are being beaten and robbed in their homes; this is much more than robbery. Why beat a harmless old person? This is about much more.

The current trend in Aranguez is that the criminal activity is being carried out by young black males. This fact is conveniently left out by the mainstream media.

What are law-abiding citizens to do? Perhaps continue to obey the law in the hope that bandits will obey the “community watch” signs and be scared off? Listen to empty promises by the Police Commissioner with no real or discernable follow-up?

In a community that continues to vote UNC, we have seen no real interest by the PNM Member of Parliament Terrence Deyalsingh. Deyalsingh has not to this day shown any initiative in dealing with or providing leadership to his constituents of Aranguez in this time of crisis. On the other hand, both UNC eleceted local representatives, whose real portfolio is drains and rats, are trying their best to get the people organised, with minimal success.

The sad part is that everybody wants a leader and they want to stay home and cheer. No one is even willing to light a candle against criminal activity or even have a community patrol group.

The scariest part of living in these times is knowing that you are next. If we do not band together now and take back our communities we may not be around to do so in the near future. You can only die once.

SATYANAND MAHARAJ

spiritual leader

Satya Anand Ashram