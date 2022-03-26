Stroke of Luck tipped to win Santa Rosa feature

Stroke of Luck. FILE PHOTO

STROKE OF Luck is the fancied choice to win Saturday’s feature race at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima, as the Arima Race Club (ARC) stages its Race Day Six programme.

The John O’Brien-trained four-year-old has won two of his last three races at the Arima venue. With Brian Boodramsingh aboard, he is expected to get the better of his nine rivals to claim the 1,750-metre race, for three-year-olds and over rated 80-60.

O’Brien will also have Wise Guy in the fray while Dave Chadee will have four entrants – Goldon D’Or, American Traveller, Lady Bird and Memories.

Trainer Michael Lutchman has two horses in the mix – Desert Dancer and Pawan Putra, while Star of Wonder (trained by Keith Lucas) and Leonardo Angel (trained by Terrance Thomas) complete the field in the seventh and final race of the day.

Post-time for today’s agenda is 1.15 pm.