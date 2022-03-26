Stop drinking Russian vodka

THE EDITOR: To all who are not supportive of Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, you must speak much louder than with words.

Bars and liquor stores should stop selling Russian vodka.

Actions speak much louder than words, TT. Do not be protesting in joke. Let your voices be heard. Speak up or shut up.

Trinidad rum is a fantastic replacement for Russian vodka. Trinidad rum not easy.

I am a single malt scotch whisky man myself.

Do not drink and drive.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town