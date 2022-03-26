Ladies' Room coming to NAPA

The cast of Ladies Room which returns to the stage on April 2.

As theatre seeks to rebound from the covid19 pandemic after a two-year hiatus, RS/RR Productions will premiere the comedy, Ladies’ Room, at the National Academy For The Performing Arts (NAPA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain, on April 2.

The last two years have been very challenging for theatre and the creatives who make up the theatre industry from actors, backstage crew, costumiers to production assistants, and set construction artisans, RS/RR Productions said in a media release.

Ladies’ Room features Debra Boucaud Mason, Penelope Spencer, Cecilia Salazar, Leslie- Ann Lavine, Ria Ali and Zo Mari Tanker. The play is written by Ricardo Samuel and directed by Richard Ragoobarsingh. The cast and crew of Ladies’ Room are excited about restarting theatre, the release said.

Six ladies with a diverse range of personalities and history, decide to have a group meeting once a week. It starts with one of the women being accused of murdering her husband and that leads to the unravelling of many secrets that lead to a hilarious situations and a conclusion that will leave an audience scandalised with laughter. What happens in the Ladies’ Room may not stay in the Ladies’ Room.

Showtime is at 8.30 pm on April 2 and April 3 at 6.30 pm.

